CBSE Class X, XII exams from February 15

December 29, 2022 11:51 pm | Updated 11:52 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Board exams for Class X and XII students will revert to the pre-COVID pattern and will be conducted in one instalment starting February 15, 2023.

Class X board exams will commence from February 15, and Class XII exams from February 16, according to the datesheet released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Thursday. The last date of exam for Class X is March 21 and for Class XII it is April 5.

“In 2020 we could only conduct some exams, while in 2021 board exams could not be held and in 2022 they were split into two sessions. From 2023 we will revert to the normal pattern that was followed till 2020,” CBSE’s Controller of Exams Sanyam Bhardwaj told The Hindu.

Various difficulties

He said due consideration had been paid to address problems faced by students who had not appeared in annual exams for the past few years and experienced various difficulties due to the impact of COVID-19 on classes and, therefore, ample gap had been provided among different papers.

It has also been ensured that there is no clash with some of the entrance exams for higher educational institutes. The National Testing Agency has announced its timetable for 2023, according to which the JEE Main exam for engineering aspirants will be conducted in two sessions from February 24 to 31 and April 6 to 12. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for medical aspirants will be conducted on May 7 and the Common University Entrance Exam will be conducted between May 21 and May 31.