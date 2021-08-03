NationalNew Delhi 03 August 2021 10:58 IST
CBSE class X results to be declared at 12 p.m.
Updated: 03 August 2021 11:04 IST
The board exams were cancelled this year due to COVID-19.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce class X results on August 3, according to officials.
“The results will be announced at 12 noon today,” a senior official said.
The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.
