CBSE class X results to be declared at 12 p.m.

New Delhi

03 August 2021 10:58 IST

The board exams were cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce class X results on August 3, according to officials.

“The results will be announced at 12 noon today,” a senior official said.

The board exams were cancelled this year in view of the aggressive second wave of COVID-19. The result will be announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

Advertising

Advertising