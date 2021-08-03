CBSE Class 10 results declared

More than 99% of Central Board of Secondary Examination students have passed Class 10, according to the results released on Tuesday. Last year, 91.46% of students passed the exam.

This year's board examinations, originally scheduled to be held in May and June, were cancelled due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thus, the marks were calculated on the basis of internal assessments, including unit tests, mid terms and pre board exams.

No toppers have been declared in the examination as the board decided not to issue any merit list or merit certificates this year.

Out of 20.97 lakh students for whom results have been declared, 20.77 lakh students have passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 99.04%. The Trivandrum region had the highest pass percentage of 99.99%, while the Guwahati region lagged behind with the lowest pass percentage of 90.54%. Kendriya Vidyalaya students posted a 100% pass percentage.

Results are still being processed for 16,639 students.

The results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in or cbse.gov.in or DigiLocker.

The CBSE has shared the direct link to find roll number on https://cbseit.in/cbse/2021/rfinder/landing.aspx

The CBSE had declared the results of Class XII on July 30.