CBSE Class 10 results declared; 93.12% students clear exam

May 12, 2023 02:19 pm | Updated 03:03 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBSE on May 12 declared the Class 10 results with 93.12% of students clearing the exam. In 2021-22, the pass percentage was 94.40% and this year it has decreased by 1.28%.

The board has also announced it will not publish the merit list to avoid "unhealthy competition". The board has also decided to scrap awarding first, second and third divisions based on students' scores, officials said.

Trivandrum (99.91%), Bengaluru (99.18%), Chennai (99.14%), Ajmer (97.27%) and Pune (96.92%) regions have the highest pass percentage in Class 10 CBSE.

Girls have outperformed boys in Class 10 CBSE results by 1.98% and recorded a pass percentage of 94.25. Meanwhile, the pass percentage of boys stood at 92.27. For Transgender community there is 90% pass percentage.

Of all the candidates that appeared, 195799 (9.04%) scored above 90% and 44297 (2.05%) scored above 95%.

Class 10 board exams for 2023-24 session will be conducted from February 15 2024, CBSE had announced.

