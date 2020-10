CBSE class 10 compartment exam results declared, over 56% students pass

Student at an examination center, to appear in compartment examination of CBSE board, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the result for class 10 compartment examination on Monday with over 56 % of the registered candidates passing the exam.

According to officials, a total of 1.57 lakh candidates had registered for the exam and of them, 1.49 lakh candidates appeared for the exam.

“A total of 82,903 candidates have cleared the exam taking the pass percentage to 56.55 %,” a senior board official said.

The board had last week announced results for class 12 compartment exam with 59.43 % of the candidates clearing the examination.

The compartment examination for classes 10 and 12 began on September 22 at 1,268 centres across the country amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The board had also given a chance to class 12 students to appear for the exam if they were unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them on the basis of an alternate assessment scheme after the exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, class 10 students had not got any option to improve their performance.