ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE Board exams 2023 for classes 10, 12 begins

February 15, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - Ranchi:

While the boards for Class 10 will get over on March 21 the exams for Class 12 will end on April 5.

ANI

Moradabad: 10th class students outside a centre for the CBSE Board Exam 2023, in Moradabad, Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023. Class 10 and Class 12 final exams of CBSE begin. (PTI Photo) (PTI02_15_2023_000038B)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board exams 2023 for classes 10 and 12 got underway across the country on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

Students in State capital Ranchi were seen arriving at their designated exam centres.

On December 29, last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the date sheet for class 10 and class 12 boards, stating that the exams will start on February 15 and end on March 10.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

"CBSE is releasing the date sheets for both class X and XII of Board's examinations, 2023," the Board had said in a press release.

The exams begann at 10.30 am. While the boards for Class 10 will get over on March 21 the exams for Class 12 will end on April 5.

Further, as per the release, sufficient turnover time has been provided between two exam papers this year.The date sheets have been prepared by avoiding nearly 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two papers of a student fall on the same date, the release stated.The date sheet has been issued much in advance so that the students can prepare well for the examinations, the Board said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US