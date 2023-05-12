ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE board exam results | One exam doesn't define a person's ability, says Education Minister Pradhan

May 12, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also lauded the fact that girls continued to outshine boys in the board exams

PTI

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. File | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

“One exam does not define a person’s ability” and “success comes to those who never give up” are some of the messages Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had for Class 10 and Class 12 students whose results were announced by the CBSE on May 12.

"It is a moment to rejoice the success and cherish the fruits of hard work that you put (in) all year round. Best wishes for a happy and bright future. Many friends might not have met (their) expectations. I appeal to them to not lose heart. One examination does not define a person's ability," Mr. Pradhan said in a series of tweets.

"Keep working hard and chase your dreams. Success comes to those who never give up," he added.

The Minister also lauded the fact that girls continued to outshine boys in the board exams.

"Over the years, a striking feature of the results have been the performance of girl students. Gladdening to learn that this years also girls have outshone boys. More reasons for us as a society to remove all barriers to girls' education," he added.

In Class 10, 93.12% of students have cleared the exam, registering a dip of 1.28 percentage points from last year. Similarly, in Class 12, 87.33% of students have cleared the exam, a dip of 5.38 percentage points.

