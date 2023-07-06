ADVERTISEMENT

CBSE asks school officials to avoid visiting east Delhi office due to ongoing Hanuman Katha in IP Extension area

July 06, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - New Delhi

Delhi Police had issued an advisory stating that the Hanuman Katha by Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, is being held at the Utsav Ground

PTI

Women take part in a Kalash yatra ahead of Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s three-day programme, at IP Extension in New Delhi on July 5. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised schools to avoid visiting its regional office in view of the traffic curbs imposed due to the ongoing 'Hanuman Katha' by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in IP Extension in New Delhi.

Delhi Police had issued an advisory on Monday stating that the Hanuman Katha by Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, is being held at the Utsav Ground in Delhi's IP Extension area from July 6 to 8.

"In order to avoid any inconvenience due to an estimated gathering of over one lakh people, the schools are advised to avoid visiting Regional Office, Delhi (East), from July 5 to 8, if possible. Official communication through online mode will be highly appreciated during the period," the board said in a communication to schools.

However, the CBSE has instructed school authorities to use public transport in case of a visit due to unavoidable circumstances and carry a valid identity card with them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Delhi police advisory, "During the period of Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Hasanpur T-Point to NH-24 on road no 57-A, the cut on Road no 56 on Gazipur Drain in front of CBSE building and the cut on Road no. 57 to CBSE building. Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes".

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Delhi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US