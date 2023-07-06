HamberMenu
CBSE asks school officials to avoid visiting east Delhi office due to ongoing Hanuman Katha in IP Extension area

Delhi Police had issued an advisory stating that the Hanuman Katha by Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, is being held at the Utsav Ground

July 06, 2023 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Women take part in a Kalash yatra ahead of Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s three-day programme, at IP Extension in New Delhi on July 5.

Women take part in a Kalash yatra ahead of Bageshwar Dham head priest Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s three-day programme, at IP Extension in New Delhi on July 5. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has advised schools to avoid visiting its regional office in view of the traffic curbs imposed due to the ongoing 'Hanuman Katha' by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri in IP Extension in New Delhi.

Delhi Police had issued an advisory on Monday stating that the Hanuman Katha by Shastri, the head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Madhya Pradesh, is being held at the Utsav Ground in Delhi's IP Extension area from July 6 to 8.

"In order to avoid any inconvenience due to an estimated gathering of over one lakh people, the schools are advised to avoid visiting Regional Office, Delhi (East), from July 5 to 8, if possible. Official communication through online mode will be highly appreciated during the period," the board said in a communication to schools.

However, the CBSE has instructed school authorities to use public transport in case of a visit due to unavoidable circumstances and carry a valid identity card with them.

According to Delhi police advisory, "During the period of Katha, traffic movement will be restricted from Hasanpur T-Point to NH-24 on road no 57-A, the cut on Road no 56 on Gazipur Drain in front of CBSE building and the cut on Road no. 57 to CBSE building. Motorists are advised to follow alternative routes".

