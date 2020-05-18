CBSE announces dates for pending Class X and XII examinations

18 May 2020 13:54 IST

Class XII Board examinations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and Class X exams were by riots in northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that the rescheduled Class XII Board examinations that had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and Class X exams by the riots in northeast Delhi would be held from July 1 to 15.

Along with the dates, the CBSE also issued safety instructions for the students. All students would have to carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth and follow physical distance norms.

Parents were asked to guide the students about precautions to be taken and to ensure their child was not sick.

The Class XII exams across the country would start with home economics on July 1; Hindi elective and Hindi core on July 2; informatics practices and computer science (both old and new) and information technology on July 7; business studies on July 9; biotechnology on July 10; geography on July 11; and sociology on July 14.

For northeast Delhi district, the Class XII exams for physics would be on July 3, accountancy on July 4, chemistry on July 6, English elective-n, English elective-c and English core on July 8, political science on July 14 and mathematics, economics, history and biology on July 15.

Class X exams in northeast Delhi would start on July 1 with social science. Examination for science theory and science without practical would be held on July 2. Hindi course a and Hindi course b exams would be on July 10. Exams for English communicative and English language and literature would be on July 15.

Class X re-scheduled examinations (NORTH-EAST DELHI ONLY)

Date and time Subject code Subject name July 1, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 087 Social Science July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 086 Science - Theory July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 090 Science without practicals July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 002 Hindi Course A July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 085 Hindi Course B July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 101 English Communicative July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 184 English Lang.&Lit.

Class X re-scheduled examinations (All India, NORTH-EAST, DELHI)