CBSE announces dates for pending Class X and XII examinations

Damini Nath 18 May 2020 13:54 IST
Updated: 18 May 2020 17:37 IST

Class XII Board examinations were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and Class X exams were by riots in northeast Delhi

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced that the rescheduled Class XII Board examinations that had been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown and Class X exams by the riots in northeast Delhi would be held from July 1 to 15.

Along with the dates, the CBSE also issued safety instructions for the students. All students would have to carry their own hand sanitiser in a transparent bottle, cover their nose and mouth with a mask or cloth and follow physical distance norms.

Parents were asked to guide the students about precautions to be taken and to ensure their child was not sick.

The Class XII exams across the country would start with home economics on July 1; Hindi elective and Hindi core on July 2; informatics practices and computer science (both old and new) and information technology on July 7; business studies on July 9; biotechnology on July 10; geography on July 11; and sociology on July 14.

For northeast Delhi district, the Class XII exams for physics would be on July 3, accountancy on July 4, chemistry on July 6, English elective-n, English elective-c and English core on July 8, political science on July 14 and mathematics, economics, history and biology on July 15.

Class X exams in northeast Delhi would start on July 1 with social science. Examination for science theory and science without practical would be held on July 2. Hindi course a and Hindi course b exams would be on July 10. Exams for English communicative and English language and literature would be on July 15.

Class X re-scheduled examinations (NORTH-EAST DELHI ONLY)

Date and timeSubject codeSubject name
July 1, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM087Social Science
July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM086Science - Theory
July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM090Science without practicals
July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM002Hindi Course A
July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM085Hindi Course B
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM101English Communicative
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM184English Lang.&Lit.

 

Class X re-scheduled examinations (All India, NORTH-EAST, DELHI)

Date and timeSubject codeSubject nameJurisdiction
July 1, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM064Home ScienceAll India
July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM002Hindi ElectiveAll India
July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM302Hindi CoreAll India
July 3, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM042PhysicsNorth East Delhi
July 4, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM055AccountancyNorth East Delhi
July 6, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM043ChemistryNorth East Delhi
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM065Informatics Prac. (New)All India
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM083Computer Science (New)All India
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM265Informatics Prac. (Old)All India
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM283Computer Science (Old)All India
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM802Information TechAll India
July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM001English Elective - NNorth East Delhi
July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM101English Elective - CNorth East Delhi
July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM301English CoreNorth East Delhi
July 9, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM054Business StudiesAll India
July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM045BiotechnologyAll India
July 11, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM029GeographyAll India
July 13, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM039SociologyAll India
July 14, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM028Political ScienceNorth East Delhi
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM041MathematicsNorth East Delhi
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM030EconomicsNorth East Delhi
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM027HistoryNorth East Delhi
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM044BiologyNorth East Delhi

 

