CBSE announces dates for pending Class X and XII examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced dates for the pending Class XII examinations, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board also announced dates for the pending Class X examinations in the north eastern Delhi region, where tests could not be conducted due to riots.
The examinations will be held between July 1 to 15, 2020.
The Board has made it mandatory for students to cover their nose and mouth with mask/cloth. The candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. All students must follow physical distance norms.
Parents to ensure their ward is not sick, a circular released by the Board said.
Class X re-scheduled examinations (NORTH-EAST, DELHI ONLY)
|Date and time
|Subject code
|Subject name
|July 1, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|087
|Social Science
|July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|086
|Science - Theory
|July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|090
|Science without practicals
|July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|002
|Hindi Course A
|July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|085
|Hindi Course B
|July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|101
|English Communicative
|July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|184
|English Lang.&Lit.
Class X re-scheduled examinations (All India, NORTH-EAST, DELHI)
|Date and time
|Subject code
|Subject name
|Jurisdiction
|July 1, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|064
|Home Science
|All India
|July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|002
|Hindi Elective
|All India
|July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|302
|Hindi Core
|All India
|July 3, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|042
|Physics
|North East Delhi
|July 4, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|055
|Accountancy
|North East Delhi
|July 6, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|043
|Chemistry
|North East Delhi
|July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|065
|Informatics Prac. (New)
|All India
|July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|083
|Computer Science (New)
|All India
|July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|265
|Informatics Prac. (Old)
|All India
|July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|283
|Computer Science (Old)
|All India
|July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|802
|Information Tech
|All India
|July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|001
|English Elective - N
|North East Delhi
|July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|101
|English Elective - C
|North East Delhi
|July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|301
|English Core
|North East Delhi
|July 9, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|054
|Business Studies
|All India
|July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|045
|Biotechnology
|All India
|July 11, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|029
|Geography
|All India
|July 13, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|039
|Sociology
|All India
|July 14, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|028
|Political Science
|North East Delhi
|July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|041
|Mathematics
|North East Delhi
|July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|030
|Economics
|North East Delhi
|July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|027
|History
|North East Delhi
|July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM
|044
|Biology
|North East Delhi