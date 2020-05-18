National

CBSE announces dates for pending Class X and XII examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced dates for the pending Class XII examinations, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board also announced dates for the pending Class X examinations in the north eastern Delhi region, where tests could not be conducted due to riots.

The examinations will be held between July 1 to 15, 2020.

The Board has made it mandatory for students to cover their nose and mouth with mask/cloth. The candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. All students must follow physical distance norms.

Parents to ensure their ward is not sick, a circular released by the Board said.

Class X re-scheduled examinations (NORTH-EAST, DELHI ONLY)

Date and timeSubject codeSubject name
July 1, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM087Social Science
July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM086Science - Theory
July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM090Science without practicals
July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM002Hindi Course A
July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM085Hindi Course B
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM101English Communicative
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM184English Lang.&Lit.

 

Class X re-scheduled examinations (All India, NORTH-EAST, DELHI)

Date and timeSubject codeSubject nameJurisdiction
July 1, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM064Home Science All India
July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM002Hindi ElectiveAll India
July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM302Hindi CoreAll India
July 3, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM042PhysicsNorth East Delhi
July 4, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM055AccountancyNorth East Delhi
July 6, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM043ChemistryNorth East Delhi
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM065Informatics Prac. (New)All India
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 083Computer Science (New)All India
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM265Informatics Prac. (Old)All India
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM283Computer Science (Old)All India
July 7, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM802Information TechAll India
July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM001English Elective - N North East Delhi
July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM101English Elective - CNorth East Delhi
July 8, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM301English CoreNorth East Delhi
July 9, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM054Business StudiesAll India
July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM045BiotechnologyAll India
July 11, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM029GeographyAll India
July 13, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM039SociologyAll India
July 14, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM028Political ScienceNorth East Delhi
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM041MathematicsNorth East Delhi
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM030EconomicsNorth East Delhi
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM027HistoryNorth East Delhi
July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM044BiologyNorth East Delhi

 

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 18, 2020 2:19:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cbse-announces-dates-for-pending-class-x-and-xii-examinations/article31613136.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY