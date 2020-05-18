CBSE announces dates for pending Class X and XII examinations

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced dates for the pending Class XII examinations, which had to be postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The Board also announced dates for the pending Class X examinations in the north eastern Delhi region, where tests could not be conducted due to riots.

The examinations will be held between July 1 to 15, 2020.

The Board has made it mandatory for students to cover their nose and mouth with mask/cloth. The candidates will have to carry their own hand sanitizer in transparent bottle. All students must follow physical distance norms.

Parents to ensure their ward is not sick, a circular released by the Board said.

Class X re-scheduled examinations (NORTH-EAST, DELHI ONLY)

Date and time Subject code Subject name July 1, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 087 Social Science July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 086 Science - Theory July 2, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 090 Science without practicals July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 002 Hindi Course A July 10, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 085 Hindi Course B July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 101 English Communicative July 15, 2020 | 10.30 AM- 1.30 PM 184 English Lang.&Lit.

Class X re-scheduled examinations (All India, NORTH-EAST, DELHI)