CBSE announces Class XII result
Transgender persons see 100% pass percentage
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday announced Class XII results with a pass percentage of 92.71%. Girls outperformed boys yet again by 3.29%. While, transgender persons stole the show with 100% pass percentage.
Girls had a pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys recorded 91.25%.
A total of 33,432 students or 2.2% students scored more than 95% and 1,34,797 or 9.39% of total candidates scored more than 90%.
Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya schools had the highest pass percentage of 98.93%, followed by those under Central Tibetan Schools Administration with a pass percentage of 97.96%. Kendriya Vidyalaya schools were in the third spot with a pass percentage of 97.04%.
The five regions with the highest pass percentage were Thiruvananthapuram (98.83%), Bengaluru (98.16%), Chennai (97.29%), Delhi East and Delhi West (96.29%) and Ajmer (96.01%).
