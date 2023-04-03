ADVERTISEMENT

CBI’s key responsibility is to free India from corruption, says PM Modi

April 03, 2023 01:26 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST - New Delhi

The CBI, the Prime Minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addreses at the diamond jubilee celebrations of CBI, in New Delhi on April 4, 2023. Twitter/@narendramodi

Building a developed India is not possible without professional and efficient institutions and the CBI therefore has a huge responsibility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on April 4, 2023.

Addressing the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, the prime minister termed corruption the biggest roadblock to democracy and justice. CBI's key responsibility, he said, is to free India from corruption

The government, he said, had started started action against black money and benami property on mission mode. “Besides the corrupt, we are fighting causes of corruption,” Mr. Modi said . “Even today, when a case remains unsolved, there are demands it should be handed over to the CBI,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI, the Prime Minister asserted, has given faith to people through its work and techniques.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US