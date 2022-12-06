CBI’s challenge to statutory bail granted to DHFL’s Wadhawans requires detailed consideration: HC

December 06, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The Delhi High Court said on December 6 the CBI’s plea challenging the statutory bail granted to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, who were arrested by the central agency in connection with a multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case, requires detailed consideration.

Justice Amit Sharma, who heard the matter for few hours, said further hearing will continue on Wednesday.

“This matter requires detailed consideration,” the judge said.

During the hearing, the judge orally said some of the observations made by the special judge in his order granting statutory bail were not acceptable.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has challenged a trial court’s December 3 order granting statutory bail to Wadhawan brothers because of “incomplete charge sheet”.

The special court, in its order, has said that on merits, the two accused persons might not be entitled to bail keeping in view the gravity and seriousness of the case.

However, it said, the court was “compelled” to release them from custody under statutory law by giving mandatory concession of default bail due to incomplete charge sheet.

During the hearing in the high court, CBI counsel Anupam Sharma argued the agency gave a statement in the trial court that the investigation in respect of these two accused was complete, however, the special judge has not dealt with it in the order.

“There is everything against these accused. The evidence is there and even cognisance was taken on the charge sheet. The special judge side tracked the main issue and goes on to a different tangent,” he contended.

The CBI urged the court to stay the trial court’s order granting bail to the two accused.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing Kapil Wadhawan, said he was strongly opposing the stay application and submitted that he be granted time to file reply to the CBI’s petition and to show how the charge sheet was incomplete.

Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, appearing for Dheeraj Wadhawan, said his client was accused of conspiring and committing the offence with the help of bank officials but no bank official has been made accused by the CBI.

He further said there was no need to stay the bail order as several other cases were pending against the two accused.

The trial court, in its order, said, “CBI cannot be entirely blamed for filing incomplete charge sheet because it was not humanly possible and was also practically very difficult to complete the very big investigation task within a period of 90 days especially when the accused persons themselves took several years altogether to complete the offences.”

The special court said the legislation wants, if the charge sheet is not filed within a period of 60 or 90 days from the date of the arrest of accused person, as the case may be, and if it is filed but is not complete, then the accused gets indefeasible right to be released on bail without any discussion on merits.

“In view of the above facts and circumstances, both the accused persons are entitled to statutory bail under section 167(2) CrPC...,” it has said.

Wadhawan brothers were arrested in this case on July 19, though they were already in custody in some other cases pending in Lucknow and Mumbai since April 2020, it noted.

The charge sheet was filed in the trial court here on October 15 and cognisance has been taken.

The Wadhawans had sought to be released on statutory bail on the ground that an incomplete charge sheet has been filed against them which is not legal or valid in the eyes of law and in such circumstances their judicial custody cannot be extended.

According to the FIR based on a complaint made by the Union Bank of India, DHFL, the then CMD Kapil Wadhawan, the then Director Dheeraj Wadhawan and other accused persons allegedly entered into a criminal conspiracy to cheat the consortium of 17 banks led by the Union Bank of India and in pursuance of the said criminal conspiracy the accused and others induced the consortium banks to sanction huge loans aggregating ₹42,871.42 crore.

Much of that amount was allegedly siphoned off and misappropriated by alleged falsification of the books of the DHFL and dishonest default in repayment of the legitimate dues of the said consortium banks, the CBI has claimed.

The complainant has alleged a wrongful loss of ₹34,615 crore was caused to the consortium banks in as much as such was the quantification of the outstanding dues as on July 31, 2020.