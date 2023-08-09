HamberMenu
CBI works with Interpol to arrest bank fraud convict in 30-year old case

August 09, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI6_20_2019_000058B)

New Delhi: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)(PTI6_20_2019_000058B) | Photo Credit: Ravi Choudhary

The wanted criminal, T. Ravindranath Gupta, had been convicted in 2010 in a 1993 case of defrauding banks, NBFCs; after he fled to the U.S., an Interpol Red Notice was issued to catch him

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a person convicted in a bank fraud case after securing his return from the United States in close coordination with Interpol.

The agency’s Global Operations Centre facilitated the return of T. Ravindranath Gupta, against whom an Interpol Red Notice had been issued on April 4, 2023.

“He was wanted in a case [Bangalore] for defrauding banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) by forging the Inland Letter of Credits, submitting accommodation bills and committing cheating,” a CBI official said.

The CBI had registered the case three decades ago, against some officials of the Bank of Maharashtra and private persons, including Mr. Gupta, on the allegation that he colluded with them to cheat banks and NBFCs in Chennai, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, of about ₹1.36 crore between March and July 1993.

The agency filed a chargesheet against Mr. Gupta and two others in November 1996. They were convicted by the trial court on July 30, 2010, and sentenced to undergo three years of imprisonment. The convicts then moved the Karnataka High Court against the ruling, but it dismissed their appeal in March 2021. Subsequently, Mr. Gupta had gone underground and fled the country.

“After he was located to the United States, efforts were made to secure his custody through the Interpol. Eventually, he was returned to Cochin International Airport via the United Arab Emirates and arrested by the CBI,” the official said.

