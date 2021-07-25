CBI to probe use of Tibetan antelope hair in shawls

This follows the seizure of consignments by the Customs department

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered two cases to probe the use of Tibetan antelope’s guard hair in shawls that were being exported by two companies.

The accused named in the cases are Shabir Ahmed Goneree, Cashmere Fine Arts (Jammu and Kashmir) and Craft Harvest (Delhi).

In both cases, the Customs officials seized many shawls that were sent for forensic test. They confirmed that the shawls contained guard hair of the Tibetan antelope, which is listed in Schedule-I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and Appendix-I of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora.