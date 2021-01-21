CBI to probe murder of Yes Bank vice-president

The body of Dheeraj Ahlawat was found dumped in a canal at Delhi’s Rohini

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into the mysterious disappearance of a Yes Bank vice-president from Gurugram and his murder in August last year. His body was later found dumped in a canal at Delhi’s Rohini.

The family of 38-year-old Dheeraj Ahlawat had initially filed a complaint with the Sector 50 Gurugram police station in Haryana on August 6, 2020, hours after he went missing. A day earlier, he had stepped out in slippers for a stroll, but he never returned.

As it turned out, in the evening of August 5 last year, Dheeraj and his friend Gaurav were taking a walk close to the former’s house in Sector 46 of Gurugram. Gaurav then left the place. Dheeraj’s domestic help, Mahendra, last saw him around 7.45 p.m. His family tried to contact him on his two mobile phones when he did not come back for long, but they were switched off.

Two days later, Dheeraj’s body was found in a canal close to a water treatment plant in Sector 16, Rohini. The family members came to know about it after a few days. They identified the body from a “rakhi” tied by his sister.

Police enquiries revealed that Dheeraj was in the corporate loan division of the bank. They set up a special investigation team to pursue all the leads, but to know avail. In October last year, his family met Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar seeking a CBI probe.

Accordingly, the State government referred the case to the CBI through the Department of Personnel and Training.