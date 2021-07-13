CBI to probe deaths of aunt, nephew from Nagaland in Delhi

NEW DELHI

13 July 2021 21:56 IST

Kin allege medical negligence, foul play. Kohima too demands investigation

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has requested the CBI to inquire into the deaths of a woman from Nagaland in a Gurugram hospital and her nephew at a rented room in Delhi last month.

Rosy Sangma, an air hostess, and her nephew Samuel lived in Delhi’s Bijwasan. They were from Dimapur.

Their relatives have alleged that she died due to negligence on the part of the hospital and also that there was a foul play in Mr. Samuel’s death by the hospital personnel. The Nagaland government has also sought an expeditious probe. The MHA has received several petitions in this regard.

Advertising

Advertising

Ms. Sangma fell ill on June 23 and was admitted to a private hospital. As her condition did not improve, she was shifted to another hospital in Sector-10 of Gurugram in the early hours of June 24. She was kept in the intensive care unit. After her condition improved, she allegedly had an ice-cream offered by someone. She died soon thereafter.

Altercation with doctors

Suspecting medical negligence, Mr. Samuel had an altercation with the doctors and some hospital personnel, which was recorded on a mobile phone.

A video clip, in which Mr. Samuel had raised the issue and sough justice, was later posted on the social media. On June 25, his body was found hanging from a ceiling fan. It was alleged that there were injury marks on his body.