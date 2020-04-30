CBI to probe complaint of false Arms Act case

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the probe into an Arms Act case following a Rajasthan High Court directive to look into the allegation that one of the accused persons was framed by some policemen in Bharatpur.

The matter pertains to an FIR registered on October 28, 2015, at the Nadbai police station in Bharatpur against Suraj and Himanshu, who were arrested. An illegal country-made pistol with two live rounds was allegedly found in their possession.

The police filed the first charge sheet in December 2015 against the duo and five others — Rinku, Manoj, Raju, Ajay and Virendra Singh. Further investigation was kept open against Rinku, Manoj and Virendra. In September 2019, a supplementary charge sheet was filed against the three accused.

Subsequently, Virendra filed a petition in the High Court seeking fair probe. He alleged that he was framed.

The Court, in its judgment on February 7, 2020, ordered a CBI probe, stating that from bare perusal of the record and the proceedings conducted by the police, it appeared that the police personnel concerned were involved in implicating the accused.

The Court took note of the fact the police later invoked Section 307 (attempted murder) of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint from one Sugar Singh, who was made a witness of the recovery memo after the arrest of Suraj and Himanshu.

The complaint, alleging threat to life from Virendra and others, was lodged a day after the FIR was registered and the arrests were made in his presence.

“As per the IO [Investigating Officer], the offences were added after consultation with the Circle Officer and the Superintendent of Police,” said the CBI case.