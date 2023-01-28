CBI to organise Youth Global Police Leaders programme

January 28, 2023 05:48 am | Updated 02:48 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is organising the Youth Global Police Leaders Programme in India from January 25 to February 2, in which 59 young and promising police officers from 44 countries will be participating.

Addressing the participants virtually, Interpol Secretary General Jürgen Stock said the main theme before the police forces was maintaining trust in the criminal investigation process in a digitised world.

“This brings together two inescapable realities of our times. First, the ongoing challenges and opportunities arising in the criminal landscape that come from the emergence of artificial intelligence, big data, and augmented reality, including through disruptions like the metaverse. Second, the ongoing globalisation of criminal activity, and the fundamental necessity for a collaborative approach to effectively combat it, as we are all collectively targeted by it,” he said.

The Secretary General quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the last year’s General Assembly meet held in Delhi, saying, “Crime somewhere is crime everywhere”.

He called for close cooperation among the police departments of the member countries in fighting crime.

On Friday, CBI Director S.K. Jaiswal also interacted with the participants, who attended the Republic Day parade in Delhi. They visited the National Police Museum and paid homage at the National Police Memorial to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

During the programme, the participants will be briefed by the Delhi police on the policing system in India. They will also visit the National Forensic Science University in Gandhinagar, Gujarat to get a first-hand understanding of the most modern forensic technologies and developments in police forensics.

The programme will conclude with a visit to Mumbai, where the State Police will share with the police leaders details about the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

