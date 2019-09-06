CBI to get Centralised Technology Vertical

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Thursday said a Centralised Technology Vertical (CTV) would be set up under the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at a cost of ₹99 crore to facilitate real-time information sharing with investigators across the country.

The CTV would be functional by next year, said the minister at the 1st national conference on cyber-crime investigation and forensics organised by the CBI.

Dr. Singh said after the abrogation of special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, “cyber manipulators” were posing risk to the country by circulating fake videos on social media, which needed to be addressed.

The Union minister highlighted the importance of studying cyber offences, given that India has the second largest users of Internet in the world. He said non-government organisations and activists should also join the fight against cyber crime.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Central government had given thrust to the optimum use of technology, quoting examples of Digital India, Government e-Marketplace, Aadhaar and Jandhan schemes.

Dr. Singh praised the CBI for having gained a “high degree of credibility” over the years in terms of the quality of investigations. Stating that India was still evolving as a nation, he said organisations like the CBI had helped enhance the credibility of Indian democracy.

CBI Director R.K. Shukla said the conference was a platform for the State Police and enforcement agencies to share their best practices and replicate them.

The two-day conference, which concluded on Thursday, was attended by Directors-General of Police and other senior officers of various States, officers of Central agencies, Union Home Ministry, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, other government departments and also cyber experts.