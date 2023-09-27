ADVERTISEMENT

CBI team led by Special Director to probe ‘killing’ of two students in Manipur

September 27, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:12 am IST - NEW DELHI

The two friends are suspected to have been abducted by “Kuki armed miscreants”

The Hindu Bureau

Students run away in Imphal on September 26, 2023 after police fired tear gas shells and baton-charged demonstrators during a protest against the “killing” of two students who were allegedly kidnapped in July. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation Special Director, Ajay Bhatnagar, will be leaving for Manipur on Wednesday by a special flight along with a team of officers to probe the suspected death of two Meitei students, said agency sources.

ALSO READ
Mobile Internet, schools shut in Imphal over protests

Photos of their bodies surfaced on social media days after mobile Internet was restored in the State. The students had gone missing near Bishnupur on July 6. Their bodies are yet to be found.

The two friends are suspected to have been abducted by “Kuki armed miscreants”, according to a status report submitted by the Manipur government in the Supreme Court in August.  

In one of the photos, the two friends are seen sitting next to each other, with armed men in the background. In another photo, their bodies are seen lying near a rock. 

The Manipur government issued a statement late on September 25 that the State police, in collaboration with the Central security agencies, are actively investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding their disappearance and to identify the perpetrators who murdered the two students. A hunt has been launched to nab those involved in the kidnapping and killing.

