CBI team conducts investigation in Manipur violence cases

June 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The officials visited the Pangei Police Training School, Naoremthong near NG college in Imphal and the Churachandpur district of Manipur where arms and ammunition were looted from an armoury

A special investigation team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and forensic experts on June 23 visited various places in Manipur in connection with cases of violence in the State.

“As part of the probe, the officials visited the Pangei Police Training School, Naoremthong near NG college in Imphal and the Churachandpur district of Manipur where arms and ammunition were looted from an armoury,” a CBI official said.

Earlier this month, the agency took over six cases following a reference from the State government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State, had announced that the CBI would conduct the probe. While five of the cases pertain to alleged criminal conspiracy, one is related to general conspiracy behind the incidents of violence.

