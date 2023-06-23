HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI team conducts investigation in Manipur violence cases

June 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau

The officials visited the Pangei Police Training School, Naoremthong near NG college in Imphal and the Churachandpur district of Manipur where arms and ammunition were looted from an armoury

A special investigation team of the Central Bureau of Investigation and forensic experts on June 23 visited various places in Manipur in connection with cases of violence in the State.

“As part of the probe, the officials visited the Pangei Police Training School, Naoremthong near NG college in Imphal and the Churachandpur district of Manipur where arms and ammunition were looted from an armoury,” a CBI official said.

Earlier this month, the agency took over six cases following a reference from the State government. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to the State, had announced that the CBI would conduct the probe. While five of the cases pertain to alleged criminal conspiracy, one is related to general conspiracy behind the incidents of violence.

Related Topics

Manipur

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.