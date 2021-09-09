National

CBI takes over two more cases linked to death of Dhanbad Judge

File photo of Additional Judge Uttam Anand.   | Photo Credit: ANI

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over two more cases linked to the death of Additional District and Sessions Judge Uttam Anand in Jharkhand's Dhanbad in July.

Earlier lodged with the local police, the First Information Reports pertained to the theft of three mobile phones allegedly involving Rahul Verma, who is also an accused in the Judge's death case.

The Judge had died of a head injury after he was hit by an autorickshaw while he was on a morning jog on July 28. The local police had arrested Rahul and Lakhan Kumar Verma, following a complaint lodged by the Judge's wife. The vehicle was also seized.


