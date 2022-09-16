CBI takes over Sonali Phogat case

The case was referred to the central agency through the Union Home Ministry on September 12

The Hindu Bureau NEW DELHI
September 15, 2022 22:38 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonali Phogat. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the death probe of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat under mysterious circumstances in Goa last month.

The move came after the case was referred to the central agency through the Union Home Ministry on September 12. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said that on the request of the victim’s family members, he would urge the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to transfer the case to the CBI.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said that the CBI would investigate the case if the family was not satisfied with the Goa Police’s probe.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app