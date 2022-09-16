CBI takes over Sonali Phogat case

The Hindu Bureau September 16, 2022 02:18 IST

The case was referred to the central agency through the Union Home Ministry on September 12

Sonali Phogat. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the death probe of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat under mysterious circumstances in Goa last month. The move came after the case was referred to the central agency through the Union Home Ministry on September 12. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had earlier said that on the request of the victim’s family members, he would urge the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, to transfer the case to the CBI. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said that the CBI would investigate the case if the family was not satisfied with the Goa Police’s probe.



