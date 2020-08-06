CBI takes over probe into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday took over the investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14.
The agency’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Joint Director Manoj Shashidhar will pursue the case.
The team has collected most of the documents from the Patna Police.
Following a complaint from Sushant’s father, K.K. Singh, the Patna Police had earlier registered an FIR alleging abetting of suicide, criminal conspiracy and cheating.
Mr. Singh alleged that ₹15 crore was transferred from Sushant’s account within a short period.
As part of a conspiracy, the complaint said, Rhea, her relatives and others befriended Sushant and started interfering in his life. They repeatedly told him that he had some mental illness and that he should see a doctor. Among those named as accused were Rhea, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi.
Sushant's trusted employees were changed. He was allegedly subjected to drug overdose on the pretext of treating dengue.
After registering the case, a Patna Police team reached Mumbai to follow a few leads.
The Mumbai Police had already been carrying out inquest proceedings into the death since June 14.
On Tuesday, the Bihar government recommended a CBI probe, days after a police officer sent to Mumbai to supervise the investigation was quarantined and not allowed to step out.
