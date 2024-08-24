CBI takes over probe into financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (August 24, 2024) took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“The CBI collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday (August 24) and proceeded to re-register the FIR”, the official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Former principal of R.G. Kar Hospital booked for graft

The High Court issued directives on a petition by former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

The college has come into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on August 9, they said.

The high court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 17 to review the report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.