CBI takes over probe into financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT)

Updated - August 24, 2024 05:27 pm IST

Published - August 24, 2024 05:05 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
CBI takes over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. File

CBI takes over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday (August 24, 2024) took over the case of alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata during the tenure of former principal Sandip Ghosh, officials said.

The action came on the directions of the Calcutta High Court which transferred the probe to the agency from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT).

“The CBI collected necessary documents from the SIT on Saturday (August 24) and proceeded to re-register the FIR”, the official said.

Also Read: Kolkata doctor rape and murder: Former principal of R.G. Kar Hospital booked for graft

The High Court issued directives on a petition by former Deputy Superintendent of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Akhtar Ali, who requested a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into alleged financial misconduct at the medical college during the tenure of Ghosh.

The college has come into media glare following the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor on the campus on August 9, they said.

Kolkata rape and murder: RG Kar doctors are "not satisfied" after meeting with CBI

The high court had directed the CBI to submit a progress report on the investigation within three weeks. The court has scheduled a follow-up hearing for September 17 to review the report.

crime / Kolkata / West Bengal

