CBI takes over probe into death of Muslim man beaten and forced to sing national anthem

CBI move follows directive of the High Court; Court had pulled up Delhi Police for failing to identify the accused despite the lapse of four years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the death of a 23-year-old Muslim man, who was beaten up and forced to sing the national anthem by some policemen during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The CBI move follows a directive by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (August 6, 2024).

The incident took place on February 24, 2020. A video clip showing the victim, Faizan, and four other Muslim men being beaten up by the police with batons and forced to sing the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’ had gone viral then. The case was initially registered at the Bhajanpura police station on February 28, 2020, and transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch on March 4, 2020.

Hate crime: court

The High Court had questioned the Delhi Police for failing to conclusively identify the policemen who were involved in the case, even after more than four years of investigation. “It is extremely important to note that this case presents allegations of gross violation of human rights, in as much as the unlawful actions of the policemen, who are yet to be identified, were motivated and driven by religious bigotry and, therefore, would amount to a ‘hate crime’,” it had observed.

“The investigation in the present case has evidently been tardy, sketchy, and conveniently sparing of the persons who are suspected to be involved in brutally assaulting the petitioner’s son...what is worse is that the suspects were entrusted to act as custodians of the law, and were in a position of power and authority, but seemed to have been driven by bigoted mindsets,” said the High Court.

Two video clips

In its judgment given following a hearing on the petition filed by Faizan’s mother Kismatun, the court took note of two sets of video footage, one showing Faizan alone being encircled and beaten by policemen; and the second clip of several young men, including Faizan, lying injured on a road, being surrounded and assaulted by policemen.

“In the present case, apart from the fact that the custodians of the law are themselves accused of having committed its breach, the perpetrators of the offence are themselves members of the agency that is investigating them. This situation does not inspire confidence,” the High Court said.

The High Court pointed out that no probe had been conducted to ascertain what transpired at the Jyoti Nagar police station after Faizan was brought there from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. It also asked why the police would keep Faizan at the police station “for his own safety at a time when the police were overwhelmed with responsibility because of the ongoing riots”.

It said the police had taken a “very convenient stand” that all the CCTV cameras installed at the police station were malfunctioning at that crucial time and, therefore, no CCTV footage was available from within the police station.