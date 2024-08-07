GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI takes over probe into death of Muslim man beaten and forced to sing national anthem

Published - August 07, 2024 11:42 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kismatun, mother of Faizan, claimed that fatal injuries, suffered by her son due to police beatings during the Delhi riots of 2020, was the reason for his death. File

Kismatun, mother of Faizan, claimed that fatal injuries, suffered by her son due to police beatings during the Delhi riots of 2020, was the reason for his death. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

CBI move follows directive of the High Court; Court had pulled up Delhi Police for failing to identify the accused despite the lapse of four years

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the death of a 23-year-old Muslim man, who was beaten up and forced to sing the national anthem by some policemen during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The CBI move follows a directive by the Delhi High Court on Tuesday (August 6, 2024).

The incident took place on February 24, 2020. A video clip showing the victim, Faizan, and four other Muslim men being beaten up by the police with batons and forced to sing the national anthem and ‘Vande Mataram’ had gone viral then. The case was initially registered at the Bhajanpura police station on February 28, 2020, and transferred to the Delhi Police Crime Branch on March 4, 2020.

2020 Delhi riots

Hate crime: court

The High Court had questioned the Delhi Police for failing to conclusively identify the policemen who were involved in the case, even after more than four years of investigation. “It is extremely important to note that this case presents allegations of gross violation of human rights, in as much as the unlawful actions of the policemen, who are yet to be identified, were motivated and driven by religious bigotry and, therefore, would amount to a ‘hate crime’,” it had observed.

“The investigation in the present case has evidently been tardy, sketchy, and conveniently sparing of the persons who are suspected to be involved in brutally assaulting the petitioner’s son...what is worse is that the suspects were entrusted to act as custodians of the law, and were in a position of power and authority, but seemed to have been driven by bigoted mindsets,” said the High Court.

Two video clips

In its judgment given following a hearing on the petition filed by Faizan’s mother Kismatun, the court took note of two sets of video footage, one showing Faizan alone being encircled and beaten by policemen; and the second clip of several young men, including Faizan, lying injured on a road, being surrounded and assaulted by policemen.

“In the present case, apart from the fact that the custodians of the law are themselves accused of having committed its breach, the perpetrators of the offence are themselves members of the agency that is investigating them. This situation does not inspire confidence,” the High Court said.

The High Court pointed out that no probe had been conducted to ascertain what transpired at the Jyoti Nagar police station after Faizan was brought there from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. It also asked why the police would keep Faizan at the police station “for his own safety at a time when the police were overwhelmed with responsibility because of the ongoing riots”.

It said the police had taken a “very convenient stand” that all the CCTV cameras installed at the police station were malfunctioning at that crucial time and, therefore, no CCTV footage was available from within the police station.

Related Topics

Delhi violence 2020

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.