CBI takes over probe into death of Kerala violinist Balabhaskar

The Central Bureau of Investigation has taken over the case of suspicious death of famous violinist Balabhaskar and his 18-month-old daughter in a car accident at Pallipuram in Kerala in September 2018.

In a petition to the Kerala Chief Minister last year, the violinist's parents alleged that the suspects in the case were linked to gold smuggling and that there were suspicious financial transactions in his bank account after his death.

Subsequently, in December 2019, the State government referred the case to the CBI for further probe.

The accident took place in the early hours of September 25, 2018, when Balabhaskar, a famous violinist from Thiruvananthapuram, his wife Lekshmi and their daughter Tejaswni Bala were on their way back from Thrissur. Their car hit a roadside tree due to “rash” driving by accused Arjun K. Narayanan.

Tejaswni succumbed to the injuries, while the others were rushed to hospital. The violinist died on October 2, 2018. Neither the local police nor the Crime Branch filed any final report in the case, according to the FIR.