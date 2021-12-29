National

CBI takes over probe into alleged Assam Rifles recruitment scam

The case was earlier registered at the Jorhat police station in Assam in November 2019, based on a complaint lodged by the then Deputy Commandant (Vigilance) in the office of the Assam Rifles' Director General. File  

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into an alleged recruitment scam in the Assam Rifles involving its personnel, including doctors, and one middleman.

The case was earlier registered at the Jorhat police station in Assam in November 2019, based on a complaint lodged by the then Deputy Commandant (Vigilance) in the office of the Assam Rifles' Director General. It has now been transferred to the CBI on a reference from the State government.

While only one person, Yashwant Kumar from Bihar's Vaishali, has been named in the first information report (FIR), unknown Assam Rifles personnel, including doctors, are also under the scanner. It is alleged that Mr. Kumar operated as a middleman for luring short-listed candidates into paying bribes on the promise of selection.

During a departmental inquiry, the authorities concerned came across witnesses and voice-call records purportedly confirming Mr. Kumar's role in the racket. “An audio-clip revealing details of such money transactions and false promises have been found during the departmental investigation,” the FIR said.

As it turned out, Mr. Kumar would bring the aspirants to Jorhat during the recruitment rally and deliver bribe money to the officers, including doctors.


