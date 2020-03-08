CBI takes over Munna Bajrangi custodial death case

The CBI has taken over the investigation into the 2018 custodial death case of gangster Munna Bajrangi, officials said on Sunday. The agency had taken over the case following February 25 order of the Allahabad High Court on the petition filed by Bajrangi’s wife Seema Singh.

Alleging that there might be involvement of some mafia in the killing and raising suspicion over the role of jail officials, she had requested that the probe be transferred to the CBI.

The Uttar Pradesh government had opposed the petition on the ground that there was no need of a CBI probe in the case as three inquires were already underway — one under the district judge, another under the district magistrate and the third being conducted by the jail authorities.

A day after 51-year-old Prem Prakash Singh alias Munna Bajrangi was shifted to Baghpat jail in 2018, he was allegedly killed by another gangster Sunil Rathi, the officials said, adding that Rathi was lodged in the jail since 2017.

Bajrangi was brought to Baghpat from Jhansi Jail on July 8, 2018 for a hearing in an extortion case, but was allegedly shot dead by Rathi the next morning, they said.

Bajrangi’s wife had called a press conference on June 29 and said her husband’s life was in danger.