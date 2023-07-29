CBI takes over Manipur sexual assault case investigation

July 29, 2023 12:34 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on July 29 took over the Manipur sexual assault case for further investigation, an agency official said.

A video clip of women being stripped and paraded by a mob in violence hit Manipur had surfaced on social media on July 19. More than two months after the incident, police said had registered a case of gang-rape and abduction. So far seven people have been arrested in connection to the violence case.

It is among the first cases of sexual violence to be reported and which is being followed up with police action after the clashes in the State started on May 3.

The CBI, is already probing six cases related to violence in Manipur.

On July 28, an agency official said that the CBI had not made has not made any arrest so far relating to the violence in the State. Denying reports in a section of the media about 10 arrests, the official said no such action had been taken by the agency yet and that the investigation was still under way. “Also, we have not taken into our custody anyone arrested by the State Police so far,” the official said.