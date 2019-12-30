CBI takes over IIT Madras student death case

The CBI has taken over the probe into the death of Indian Institute of Technology Madras student Fathima Latheef.

The first year student of humanities and social sciences was found hanging from a fan in her hostel room on November 9. She was from Kollam in Kerala. The case was initially registered at the Kotturpuram police station in Chennai and then transferred to the Central Crime Branch.

After the 19-year-old’s parents met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on December 5, the case was referred to the CBI.

A relative of Fathima had found a purported suicide note on her mobile phone. It was alleged that a professor harassed her. Her death triggered protests by several students, who formed a joint action committee to demand justice for her.