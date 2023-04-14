ADVERTISEMENT

CBI summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy scam case on April 16

April 14, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr Kejriwal has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 AM to answer queries of the investigating team, they said. 

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses an event organised to mark B. R. Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, in New Delhi on April 14, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The CBI has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in connection with the excise policy scam case on April 16, officials said on April 14, 2023. 

The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

“It was further alleged that irregularities were committed, including modifications in Excise Policy, extending undue favours to the licensees, waiver/reduction in licence fee, the extension of L-1 license without approval etc. 

“It was also alleged that illegal gains on the count of these acts were diverted to concerned public servants by private parties by making false entries in their books of accounts,” a CBI spokesperson had said after FIR filed on August 17, 2022.

