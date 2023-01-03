CBI sought time to reply to plea by Kochhars seeking immediate release

January 03, 2023 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday sought time to prepare a reply to the plea filed by the former chief executive officer and managing director of ICICI Bank Chanda Kochhar, seeking immediate release in the bank fraud case.

A Division Bench of Justices Revati Mohitedere and P.K. Chavan was hearing a petition filed by Ms. Kochhar and her husband Deepak.

The court adjourned the matter to January 6.

The couple was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 23 and Videocon group promoter Venugopal Dhoot was arrested on December 26, 2022. They were sent to judicial custody after three days.

The CBI registered an FIR in January 2019 and alleged that the ICICI bank under the leadership of Ms. Kochhar had sanctioned a credit of ₹3,250 crore to the companies owned by the Videocon Group which was in direct violation of The Banking Regulation Act, guidelines by the Reserve Bank of India and the credit policies of banks.

The loans given to the Videocon Group of companies turned into non-performing assets (NPA) and resulted in wrongful loss to the ICICI Bank and undue gain to the borrowers and accused persons.

As per the Central agency, “From June-2009 to October-2011, the ICICI Bank had sanctioned six high value loans to various Videocon Group companies. On August 26, 2009, Rupee Term Loan (RTL) of ₹300 crore was sanctioned to Videocon International Electronics Limited (VIEL) in contravention of the rules and policy by the sanctioning committee. Ms. Kochhar was one of the members of the sanctioning committee, who in a criminal conspiracy to cheat the ICICI Bank and in pursuance of criminal conspiracy, sanctioned loans by abusing her official position.