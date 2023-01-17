ADVERTISEMENT

CBI seizes assets worth over ₹12 crore of retired railway official

January 17, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

On January 3, the agency had booked him for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income

The Hindu Bureau

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 17 registered a disproportionate assets case against a retired Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) (1989 batch) officer Pramod Kumar Jena. The CBI seized ₹1.57 crore in cash, 17 kilograms of gold worth about ₹8.50 crore, the detection of bank and postal deposits of about ₹2.50 crore, and papers of several immovable properties, during searches at his premises, a CBI official said.

On January 3, the agency had booked the officer who retired in November last year, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI carried out searches at Mr. Jena’s premises in Bhubaneswar, the officials said.

More to follow

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(With inputs from PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US