CBI seizes assets worth over ₹12 crore of retired railway official

On January 3, the agency had booked him for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income

January 17, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:44 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) logo at CBI HQ, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 17 registered a disproportionate assets case against a retired Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) (1989 batch) officer Pramod Kumar Jena. The CBI seized ₹1.57 crore in cash, 17 kilograms of gold worth about ₹8.50 crore, the detection of bank and postal deposits of about ₹2.50 crore, and papers of several immovable properties, during searches at his premises, a CBI official said.

On January 3, the agency had booked the officer who retired in November last year, for allegedly amassing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The CBI carried out searches at Mr. Jena’s premises in Bhubaneswar, the officials said.

More to follow

(With inputs from PTI)

