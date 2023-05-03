ADVERTISEMENT

CBI seizes ₹20 crore from premises linked to former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services

May 03, 2023 01:42 am | Updated May 02, 2023 11:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Searches were conducted in 19 locations after allegations surfaced that Gupta and his family members held wealth disproportionate to their income

The Hindu Bureau

The cash seized by the CBI from the premises linked to Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday seized ₹20 crore in cash from the premises linked to a former chairmain-cum-managing director (CMD) of the Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, in connection with a corruption case.

The agency also seized jewellery in huge quantities, valuable items, and incriminating documents.

The public sector unit functions under the Jal Shakti Ministry. “Searches were conducted at 19 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad,” an agency official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The case has been registered against the former Water and Power Consultancy Services CMD, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal, alleging that assets disproportionate to known sources of income were acquired, the official said.

The agency has alleged that Mr. Gupta, during his tenure from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income.

After retiring from the service, the accused had started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based in Delhi. “The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse, spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh,” the agency said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US