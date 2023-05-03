HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI seizes ₹20 crore from premises linked to former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services

Searches were conducted in 19 locations after allegations surfaced that Gupta and his family members held wealth disproportionate to their income

May 03, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
The cash seized by the CBI from the premises linked to Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services. Photo: Special Arrangement

The cash seized by the CBI from the premises linked to Rajinder Kumar Gupta, former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services. Photo: Special Arrangement

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday seized ₹20 crore in cash from the premises linked to a former chairmain-cum-managing director (CMD) of the Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, in connection with a corruption case.

The agency also seized jewellery in huge quantities, valuable items, and incriminating documents.

The public sector unit functions under the Jal Shakti Ministry. “Searches were conducted at 19 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad,” an agency official said.

The case has been registered against the former Water and Power Consultancy Services CMD, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal, alleging that assets disproportionate to known sources of income were acquired, the official said.

The agency has alleged that Mr. Gupta, during his tenure from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income.

After retiring from the service, the accused had started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based in Delhi. “The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse, spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh,” the agency said in a statement.

Related Topics

crime / corruption & bribery

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.