CBI seizes ₹20 crore from premises linked to former CMD of Water and Power Consultancy Services

May 03, 2023 01:42 am | Updated 01:42 am IST - NEW DELHI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday seized ₹20 crore in cash from the premises linked to a former chairmain-cum-managing director (CMD) of the Water and Power Consultancy Services (India) Limited, in connection with a corruption case.

The agency also seized jewellery in huge quantities, valuable items, and incriminating documents.

The public sector unit functions under the Jal Shakti Ministry. “Searches were conducted at 19 locations in Delhi, Gurugram, Chandigarh, Sonipat and Ghaziabad,” an agency official said.

The case has been registered against the former Water and Power Consultancy Services CMD, Rajinder Kumar Gupta, his wife Reema Singal, son Gaurav Singal, and daughter-in-law Komal Singal, alleging that assets disproportionate to known sources of income were acquired, the official said.

The agency has alleged that Mr. Gupta, during his tenure from April 1, 2011, to March 31, 2019, possessed disproportionate assets way beyond his known sources of income.

After retiring from the service, the accused had started a consultancy business in the name of a private company based in Delhi. “The alleged immovable properties belonging to the accused include flats, commercial properties and a farmhouse, spread across Delhi, Gurugram, Panchkula, Sonipat and Chandigarh,” the agency said in a statement.