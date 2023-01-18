ADVERTISEMENT

CBI seizes 17 kg gold and ₹1.57 crore cash from retired IRTS official

January 18, 2023 08:22 am | Updated 08:22 am IST - NEW DELHI

The gold procured from Pramod Kumar Jena was in the form of bars, biscuits and coins, and its total value was about ₹9.50 crore

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has seized 17 kg of gold and ₹1.57 crore in cash, besides papers related to ₹4.84 crore in postal/bank savings and immovable properties, during searches against a retired Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) official. He has been booked for allegedly acquiring assets, disproportionate to his known sources of income.

The IRTS official, Pramod Kumar Jena, was last posted as the principal chief operation manager of the East Coast Railway. He retired from service in November last year.

According to the agency, the gold was in the form of bars, biscuits and coins, and its total value was about ₹9.50 crore.

The CBI registered the case against the official on January 3, alleging possession of disproportionate assets worth ₹1.92 crore during the check period April 1, 2005, to March 31, 2022 in his name and that of his family members.

“The searches were conducted at various places in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur and in Kolkata....seven lockers have been searched so far,” said an official.

