CBI seeks prosecution sanction against Madhu Koda in coal block case

The CBI has sought permission from the Jharkhand government to prosecute former Chief Minister Madhu Koda in the Parbatpur Central coal block allocation case to Electrosteel Castings.
In 2017, a special court had sentenced Mr. Koda to three years’ imprisonment in connection with the allocation of the Rajhara North coal block to Vini Iron and Steel Udyog Limited, a Kolkata-based company.
The prosecution sanction has also been sought against the then Secretary of Mines. Mr. Koda is an accused in eight coal block allocation cases.
It is alleged that over 51,000 metric tonnes of middling coal was sold to another private firm based in Jharkhand. The company allegedly disposed of 42,500 metric tonnes of inferior ungraded coal, jhama and slurry to non-approved end users.
The CBI plans to file the chargesheet against the accused persons after getting the permission.
