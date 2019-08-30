CBI seeks nod to prosecute 3 Trinamool MPs, Bengal Minister

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has approached the office of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla for sanction to prosecute three Trinamool Congress MPs and one former parliamentarian in the Narada News sting operation case, said the agency on Thursday.

A CBI official said the approval had been sought with respect to MPs Saugata Roy, Kakoli Ghosh and Prasun Banerjee, besides former MP Suvendu Adhikari. Mr. Adhikari is currently the Transport Minister of West Bengal.

The case pertains to a sting operation alleging showing the politicians and bureaucrats accepting money from a journalist posing as a representative of a Chennai-based company.

The agency has been recording the statements of witnesses and the accused in the case, which was registered following a High Court directive in March 2017 to conduct a preliminary inquiry into the allegations. In all, 12 political leaders and an IPS officer were named.

On Wednesday, the CBI examined Trinamool MP K.D. Singh and Narada News editor Mathew Samuel. The agency is preparing to file a chargesheet in the case soon.