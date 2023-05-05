CBI searches seven locations in Mumbai including Jet Airways office, founder Naresh Goyal’s residence in alleged bank fraud case

May 05, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (May 5) searched seven locations in Mumbai including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged ₹538 crore bank loan fraud case.

The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Mr. Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty.

The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of ₹538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, they said.

The allegations pertain to alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities, they said.

The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

(With inputs from PTI)