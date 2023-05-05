HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI searches seven locations in Mumbai including Jet Airways office, founder Naresh Goyal’s residence in alleged bank fraud case

The probe agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of ₹538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, CBI officials said

May 05, 2023 05:13 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Jet Airways head office in Mumbai.

File photo of Jet Airways head office in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday (May 5) searched seven locations in Mumbai including the premises of Jet Airways and its founder Naresh Goyal in Mumbai in connection with an alleged ₹538 crore bank loan fraud case.

The CBI searches were spread across residences and offices of Mr. Goyal, his wife Anita Goyal, and former airline director Gaurang Ananda Shetty. 

The agency has registered a new case of alleged bank fraud of ₹538 crore on a complaint from Canara Bank, they said.

The allegations pertain to alleged diversion of funds among other irregularities, they said. 

The company was in the process of revival after Jalan Kalrock Consortium won the bid for Jet Airways under the insolvency resolution process at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

fraud / investigation / Mumbai

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.