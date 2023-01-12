HamberMenu
CBI searches residences of former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram

Searches at the residences of the former Finance Secretary was conducted in connection with an alleged corruption case, officials said

January 12, 2023 06:45 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram. File

Former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The CBI on Thursday registered a case against former Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram and unknown officials of Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India and the De La Rue International Limited-UK, for alleged irregularities in the supply of exclusive colour shift security thread for Indian currency, CBI officials said.

Searches at the residences of the former Finance Secretary was also conducted in connection with the alleged corruption case, officials said. The searches took place in Delhi and Jaipur, they said.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from PTI)

