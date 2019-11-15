National

CBI searches Amnesty premises

A view of Amnesty Interanational India building in Indiranagar, Bangalore, where ED conducted a raid

A view of Amnesty Interanational India building in Indiranagar, Bangalore, where ED conducted a raid   | Photo Credit: V Sreenivasa Murthy

more-in

The move came months after the ED served a show-cause notice on Amnesty International India Private Limited for alleged violation of the FEMA involving ₹51.72 crore.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted searches on the Bengaluru premises of Amnesty (India).

The move came months after the Enforcement Directorate served a show-cause notice on Amnesty International India Private Limited for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) involving ₹51.72 crore.

The ED action started following a reference from the Department of Revenue, seeking a probe to find out if the Indian entities linked to Amnesty International-U.K. had violated foreign exchange rules.

According to the agency, the alleged violation came under the Borrowing and Lending Regulations, "for rendering civil society activities in India by getting remittances from parent body, Amnesty International-U.K., in the garb of export of services".

The ED had earlier carried out searches on the organisation's Bengaluru premises last year. It was alleged that Amnesty International-UK and other some entities based in the U.K. were sending funds to Amnesty (India) allegedly via commercial channels, in violation of the rules.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
investigation
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 15, 2019 6:04:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/cbi-searches-amnesty-premises/article29984243.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY