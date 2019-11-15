CBI searches Amnesty premises

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday conducted searches on the Bengaluru premises of Amnesty (India).

The move came months after the Enforcement Directorate served a show-cause notice on Amnesty International India Private Limited for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA) involving ₹51.72 crore.

The ED action started following a reference from the Department of Revenue, seeking a probe to find out if the Indian entities linked to Amnesty International-U.K. had violated foreign exchange rules.

According to the agency, the alleged violation came under the Borrowing and Lending Regulations, "for rendering civil society activities in India by getting remittances from parent body, Amnesty International-U.K., in the garb of export of services".

The ED had earlier carried out searches on the organisation's Bengaluru premises last year. It was alleged that Amnesty International-UK and other some entities based in the U.K. were sending funds to Amnesty (India) allegedly via commercial channels, in violation of the rules.