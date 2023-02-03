CBI searches 37 locations in J&K over irregularities in finance department recruitment exam

February 03, 2023 03:37 pm | Updated 04:42 pm IST - New Delhi

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 3, 2023 conducted searches at 37 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in connection with the allegations of irregularities in the Accounts Assistants’ recruitment examination.

“The searches were carried out on 30 premises in Jammu, two each in Reasi and Rajouri, and one each in Doda, Sambha and Udhampur. They are linked to some J&K government and forest officials, two Central Reserve Police Force personnel, Air Force officials, apart from State/Forest/CRPF, some middlemen and other gang members,” said an agency official.

In November last year, the agency had registered the case against 20 accused, following a reference from the J&K administration seeking a probe into the alleged irregularities in the examination conducted by the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB). The complaint was lodged on the basis of a report of the inquiry committee that found that most of the candidates from Jammu, Kathua and Reasi had cleared the examination held in March.

A conspiracy between JKSSB officials, Mumbai-based MeritTrac Services Private Limited, beneficiary candidates and other accused persons was suspected.

Among those named in the CBI First Information Report are Karnail Singh, the then medical officer with the Border Security Force Frontier Headquarters in Paloura; Ashwani Kumar; J&K Police Assistant Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar; teacher Roshan Bral; MeritTrac Services, JKSSB member Neelam Khajuria and section officer Anju Raina.

Dr. Karnail Singh is also an accused in the JK Police sub-inspector recruitment examination scam case instituted by the CBI in August last year against 33 persons.