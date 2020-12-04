CBI searches 3 locations in Delhi in ₹1,800-crore bank fraud case

New Delhi

04 December 2020 18:38 IST

The agency has received a complaint from the SBI against Jay Polychem Ltd. and its promoters and directors for causing a loss of ₹1,800.72 crore to a consortium led by the bank

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at three locations here after booking Jay Polychem Ltd. in a ₹1,800-crore alleged bank fraud in the State Bank of India, officials said.

A forensic audit by Ernst and Young showed alleged diversion and syphoning off of bank funds, fictitious transactions, forgery etc resulting in the FIR, they said.

“Searches are being conducted today at three locations in Delhi at the office and residential premises of borrower company and other accused,” CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said.